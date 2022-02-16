Karnataka HM Calls Situation Peaceful As Students Continue To Protest Over Hijab Ban

Schools in Karnataka reopened on Wednesday after being shut due to controversy over the hijab ban. As classes up to standard 10 reopened, state’s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that the overall situation is peaceful except for a few places where girl students wearing headscarves and Burqa were allegedly denied entry into schools. The state government had announced the reopening of schools after the High Court issued an interim order.

Following the reopening of schools, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the students were entering school premises after removing hijabs as ordered by the High Court. Speaking with ANI, Jnanendra said, “The overall situation is peaceful. Few incidents were reported (on the alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves and Burqa). Everywhere students are wearing hijab till the premises and removing it while entering the campus.”

The Karnataka Home Minister said that the state government is following the interim order passed by the High Court that had earlier restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab apart from the uniform within classrooms. “If anyone violates the order, action will be taken as per law,” the minister added. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in the vicinities of pre-university colleges and degree colleges in the Udupi district after protests continued.

At the same time, students were allegedly made to sit in a separate room in Shivmogga and Udupi cities after they refused to appear for exams without wearing their headscarves. Few students of Karnataka Public School in Nellihudikeri in Kodagu district staged a protest against the hijab ban. Students at Bellary, Yadgiri and Tumkur also continued protest as they reiterated that they wouldn’t attend classes without hijabs as ordered by the court.

Developments in the Karnataka Hijab row

The dispute came to light on December 31, last year after a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. Following this, the row escalated and engulfed colleges in other areas after some students protested against the students promoting Hijab by wearing saffron shawls.

The matter had blown out of hand earlier last week when massive sloganeering among confronting saffron shawl and Hijab clad groups turned violent. In order to control the escalating situation, the state government had to announce a three-day holiday (Feb 9-11) for all schools and colleges to subside the rising tension. Later, the classes were resumed for school students up to the 10th standard from Monday onwards, however, the closure of the colleges will continue till Feb 16.

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court, in its detailed interim order, restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI