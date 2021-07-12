Karnataka HM Confident Of Centre's Nod For Mekedatu Dam Even As Stalin Passes Resolution

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed confidence that the Centre would permit the building of the Mekedatu Project dam across the Cauvery river amid objections from the Tamil Nadu government.

"We'll go ahead with this project and we are 100% committed to this project. We'll put all our might to get all the clearances and I'm quite confident that the Government of India will give justice to Karnataka," Bommai said.

The Home Minister added that as per the Tribunal order, a Cauvery Tribunal Board is already in place which monitors the project, hence everything is settled. There is no reason for the government to stop this project, he said. Bommai's remarks came hours after Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister MK Stalin held an all-party meeting on Monday to pass yet another resolution against the Mekedatu Project.

"Tamil Nadu filed a miscellaneous application in Supreme Court but the court has not issued any prohibition. Karnataka has right to do the project and safeguard people's interest as drinking water is the main component," the Minister said.

The Mekedatu project has reignited a political war between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which often flags the issue of Cauvery water sharing whenever there is a shortage in rainfall in the catchment areas of the river, which originates in Kodagu district in Karnataka and courses through Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu spare over Mekedatu Project

Recently, Yediyurappa wrote to Stalin, urging him not to oppose the project as it will benefit both states. In response, Stalin requested Yediyurappa not to pursue the Mekedatu project, saying that it would "impound and divert" the uncontrolled water flow due to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub-basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagar Dam, and also from Simsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathi sub-basins, besides other small streams.

On Monday, CM Stalin chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the construction of the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river. It has been reported that all parties in Tamil Nadu unanimously have taken a stand against the building of the Meekedatu Dam.

Last month, CM Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to address Tamil Nadu's opposition to the proposed dam across the river. The government also stated that allowing the construction of a dam across the Cauvery River would be in violation of the Supreme Court's decision. Farmers' livelihoods in Tamil Nadu will be badly harmed if this project is implemented, according to the report.

