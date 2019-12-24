Karnataka HM Bommai: Mangaluru Violence Was Premeditated And Organised By Mob

The Karnataka Home Minister, reacting to the videos released by Mangaluru police, said that the videos show that the violence that took place on Thursday was premeditated and organised. Basavaraj Bommai also alleged that there were political motives to the entire episode and that was manifest in the delegation of politicians who came from Kerala to take stock of the situation.

'There is a political angle across the country'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bommai said, "The videos reveal the violence was organised and planned. There is a political angle across the country. The protestors tried to attack police, damage armoury with over 3000 guns and bullets. It was a serious situation. A magistrate inquiry will bring out the truth."

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the Karnataka government into the circumstances of firing which claimed two lives and injured several others. The inquiry will be conducted by G. Jagadeesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district who has been given magisterial power by the state government.

Simultaneously, the CID will also conduct an investigation to look into the criminality of the incident basis a suo moto FIR filed in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, Basavaraj Bommai added, "Organised looting, stone pelting, use of petrol bombs was done by a mob. We have definite information that there are people who have come from Kerala and enrolled in colleges as well as come in last week to create trouble. We have done our duty, no question of failure of Home Ministry or police."

'Opposition wanted to create trouble'

Casting aspersions on leaders from the opposition parties, the Home Minister said, "Opposition wanted to create trouble. Siddaramaiah has already given clean chit to the stone pelters but the government has remained neutral, we have not given a clean chit to anyone. There is a political angle as well. Politicians from Kerala who conducted the inspection. This gives rise to questions about their motive."

On December 19th, in Bunder area of Mangaluru, the protests that took place against CAA even as section 144 was imposed, took a violent turn and between 3 pm and 6 pm, the police also fired at the protestors, leading to the death of two civilians. A set of videos that have emerged from CCTV cameras in the vicinity show that a large number of stones, mortars were brought in tempos and autos by section of the protestors. The footage also shows men with their face covered turning the CCTV cameras away, throwing stones at them and even damaging them with bamboo sticks.

Scores of protestors throwing stones and even blocking the road to be taken by the police reinforcement teams have been captured on tape.

