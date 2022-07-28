Karnataka HM Says Several Arrests Made In BJP Leader's Murder; Police Probe Underway

At a time when a continuous uproar has been witnessed over the death of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare area, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who has taken note of the incident said that the police is still investigating to find out who was behind the gruesome murder.

Speaking to ANI, the Home Minister while divulging details about the ongoing investigation said that a probe is underway and many people have been arrested. Adding that the role of PFI and SDPI is being suspected in the matter, he added that nothing can be ascertained at this moment. "I cannot comment on anyone. So it is not possible to say that it is a specific person, the police will find whoever it is", he added.

In addition to this, Jnanedra also added that both the state and the central governments have been thinking of banning the outfits in connection with such anti-social activities.

"The state and central governments are thinking of banning SDPI and PFI. However, it cannot be banned based on a single incident. Though the groups were banned in other states, they have got a stay from courts against the ban", he said.

The Home Minister also spoke on the protests being staged by the party workers and leaders over the murder incident. Stating that the slain BJP leader was a "good person and a loyal party worker", he said that such outrage is natural among the BJP party workers. "BJP workers have dedicated their lives to the country. We will manage our party workers", Jnanendra added.

Karnataka BJP leader murder

The incident took place on Tuesday when Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada. Reacting to the same, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief and condolences to the family of the deceased and also assured them of justice.

He later also informed that the state police are in constant touch with their counterparts in Kerala as the crime took place close to the inter-state border.

“As the incident took place close to the Kerala border, our police are in touch with the Kerala Police. Karnataka DGP will speak to his Kerala counterpart, while SP Mangaluru has spoken to SP Kasargod. It looks like a pre-planned incident bearing similarities to other cases,” said CM Bommai.

Image: Twitter/@Jnanendra Araga/ANI