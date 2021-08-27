Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra withdrew his shocking comments on the Mysuru rape case on Friday stating that he had no intention of 'hurting' anyone's sentiments. The Home Minister had courted controversy after he accused the Congress of milking the incident for politics comparing it to the act of rape. Giving an update on the Mysuru rape case, the leader stated that the police officers were investigating the case and culprits will be nabbed.

"I had withdrawn the statement made earlier on the Congress party leaders. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all sections in the society," he said. The leader added that security measures will be tightened further to ensure the protection of all, especially women.

Araga Jnanendra's shocker

In response to the Mysuru gang rape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra accused the Congress of gaining 'political mileage' over the incident, accusing the party of 'raping' him. Home Minister Jnanendra said, "Rape has happened there, but the Congress was trying to rape me, they are trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage. it is an inhuman act."

He also questioned the rape victim's decision to visit the deserted Chamundi Hills area saying, "Around 7-7:30 pm (on Tuesday) they (the girl and her male friend) had gone there. It is a deserted place, they should not have gone, but we can't stop anyone from going... It is a deserted place and no one usually goes there as no one will be there."

Congress retaliates with another shocker

Reacting sharply to the outrageous statements of the Home Minister, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar took the matter another step further and challenged the DGP to arrest all Congress leaders who are 'raping' the Home Minister.

"If a Home Minister can say that Congress is raping him, you can imagine what the administration in the state is like. I'm asking the DGP to file FIR under section 376 and arrest all the Congress leaders who are raping Home Minister. Let it be anyone, VS Ugrappa, HM Revanna, DK Shivakumar or even Siddaramaiah. I'm head of a political party in the state. Let them file cases and arrest us," Shivakumar said.

A college student was gang-raped by miscreants near the Chamundi Hills area of Mysuru in Karnataka. As per reports, the victim had gone to the Chamundi hills along with her male friend on Tuesday night when they were attacked by some youths. A gang of perpetrators allegedly attacked the boy with a stone and gang-raped the girl. A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the boy and an investigation is underway.