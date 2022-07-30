Karnataka: Holiday Declared In Mangauluru, Udupi Schools As Heavy Rains Lash Cities

In the latest development, heavy downpours coupled with thunderstorms and lightning continue to lash Mangaluru city. While considering the safety of children and avoiding any loss of life, Dakshina Kannada District Commissioner KV Rajendra declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres, and primary and high schools in the Mangaluru sub-division on Saturday. Heavy rains have been lashing Mangaluru, Ullal, Mulki, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluk since Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada KV Rajendra said, “In view of heavy downpours and thunderstorms, a holiday has been declared on Saturday throughout Mangaluru sub-division (Mangaluru city corporation, Mulky, Moodabidre, Ullala and Bantwala taluk) to all the Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools. In other places of the Puttar Subdivision, decisions will be made locally by Tehsildars, and BEOs assuring local situation.”

According to reports, heavy downpours have also disrupted the power supply in several parts of the city.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, a north-south trough spanning across interior Karnataka and easterly winds are very likely to trigger thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over the entire state for the next two days.