Here Is A List Of Holidays In Karnataka In 2020

As 2020 is just a few days away, Karnataka government has announced the list of public holidays in 2020. Karnataka holidays in 2020 have a few changes from last year apart from its days and dates. We have listed all the Karnataka holidays in 2020. The list comprises of regional, public, and national holidays in Karnataka in 2020. Holidays help us with that much-required break from a hectic life. Apart from this, the dates of festivals like Dussehra might not change in 2020 and the holidays might on the same date as last year. The list of Karnataka holidays in 2020 will help you schedule your plans accordingly well in advance. In order to plan your leaves accordingly, take a look at Karnataka holidays in 2020.

Karnataka Holidays in 2020

Date Day Holiday 14 January 2020 Tuesday Sankranti 26 January 2020 Sunday Republic Day 4 March 2020 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri 1 April 2020 Wednesday Bank Holiday (Only for Banks) 6 April 2020 Monday Ugadi 14 April 2020 Tuesday Ram Navami/ Dr Ambedkaar Jayanti 16 April 2020 Thursday Basava Jayanti 17 April 2020 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 24 April 2020 Friday Good Friday 1 May 2020 Friday May Day 5 June 2020 Friday Idul Fitr 12 August 2020 Wednesday Id-ul-Juha (Bakrid) 15 August 2020 Saturday Independence Day 2 September 2020 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi 10 September 2020 Thursday Muharram 28 September 2020 Monday Mahalaya 2 October 2020 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 7 October 2020 Wednesday Ayudha Pooja 8 October 2020 Thursday Dussehra 13 October 2020 Tuesday Maharishi Valmiki Birthday 27 October 2020 Tuesday Diwali 1 November 2020 Sunday Kannada Rajyotsava 10 November 2020 Tuesday Id-e-Milad 26 November 2020 Thursday Narak Chaturdashi 25 December 2020 Friday Christmas Festival

