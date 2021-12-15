Karnataka Home Minister Says Police Have Right To Act Against Communal Extremists

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that the police have been given the freedom to act against people of any community who threaten communal harmony. "We have not given any direction to police to act against one community and not the other. We want law and order in the state and communal harmony is important for us. We have given a free hand to the police to act against communal elements who vitiate religious harmony," he told the Karnataka Assembly.

He was responding to a question from Congress MLA U T Khader, who said that racial tensions in coastal Karnataka are caused by fringe individuals who organise events like 'Trishool Deeksha,' which cause communal riots. "Such events result in clashes between communities. Give police freedom to act against such elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere," Khader said.

In his response, Jnanendra stated that any time police came across such an incidence, they immediately took action. "Irrespective of the faith, police are acting mercilessly against those who disturb the peace," the minister said.

Police given free hand to act against communal elements: Karnataka Home Min

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra recounted an incident in which 300 to 400 people attacked police personnel in Dakshina Kannada district's Uppinangadi region. The Minister went on to say that some of the criminals assaulted the officers with sharp weapons. The Minister also stated that the police took action against individuals who "celebrated" the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. "Conflict arises when people commemorate the deaths of decorated soldiers. Should such elements be supported?," Jnanendra asked.

The Minister informed the House that a couple was recently assaulted in Mangaluru, and the police responded immediately by filing a case on their own. The Minister directed the Congress MLA to bring to the attention of the government any incidence in which the police failed to act against communal extremists threatening religious harmony among communities. "Don't be frightened; instead, report such incidents to us. We would take stern action against such officials," he stated. Jnanendra urged coastal Karnataka residents to promote communal peace.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI/PTI