Karnataka Horror: 7 Foetuses, 2 Uteri In Bottles Found Floating In Gutters; FIR Lodged

In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka, 7 foetuses stuffed in a bottle and 2 Uteri were found floating in a stormwater drain under the bridge in Belagavi district on Friday morning. The Police officials are suspecting an act of Foeticide. The incident came to light after the residents of Belagavi spotted the boxes near the Mudalgi taluk bus stand. Police reached the spot and investigated further.

The police have registered an FIR and will investigate all the possible angles. According to sources, all foetuses were said to be five-month-old and have been kept in the mortuary of the Belagavi Government Hospital and a post-mortem is being conducted.

The Health Department will soon order an enquiry and officials will also visit the nursing home and a nearby hospital to investigate the case further.

In another shocking incident of foeticide that was reported earlier this week, a father strangled his newborn girl to death in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The alleged reason behind the killing was that the newborn was his third girlchild and had a dark complexion.

