Karnataka: Huge Crowds Gather For The Last Rites Of Surathkal Youth; Section 144 Imposed

The situation in Karnataka continues to remain tense with the murder of another youth in the Dakshin Kannada district. On Friday morning, huge crowds gathered for the last rites of Mohammed Fazil, the youth who was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangalore by a group of unidentified assailants.

The funeral procession was held amid heavy security in the region. Section 144 continues to remain imposed in Surathkal and nearby regions of Panambur, Mulky, and Bajpe police station limits till 6 AM, July 30.

Speaking to Republic TV, Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "Our investigating and technical teams are trying to trace the accused. A large presence is here to ensure no further incident takes place. We have also requested public personalities and religious leaders to ensure no such incident is going to happen. Section 144 has been imposed and strict police deployment is in place. We are not revealing any info to avoid any confusion or rumors."

The top cop also assured that all angles in connection with the murder will be probed, including a possible link with the murder of Praveen Nettaru. "Since yesterday (we) are continuously trying to find the accused. Our larger focus is on trying to maintain peace in the area. Around 2-3 teams of crime and the special branch have been put to task. Through CCTV we are trying to find the accused. We are trying to investigate all aspects. Around 12-13 people have been detained for violating Section 144. Whoever was detained yesterday, we are trying to find if they have any link."

Surathkal murder case

According to the Mangaluru City police commissioner, the attack by the masked men was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the lane outside. The incident occurred while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, the BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare.

Four masked men were caught attacking Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal outside a clothing store on CCTV footage. Fazil was grievously injured in the attack and died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

"He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Case filed at Surathkal PS. Section 144 CrPC imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur," said the police commissioner.

The motive of the attack is yet to get clear. The police have visited the spot where the incident took place and spoken to eyewitnesses. All liquor shops have been asked to remain closed on Friday in these areas and the police are on the alert to issue further prohibitory orders.

Two Accused in Praveen Nettaru's murder sent to 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, the Karnataka court, on Thursday, sent Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of Praveen Nettaru, BJP's Yuva Morcha member. The 32-year-old Nettaru was killed on Tuesday by unknown men when he was returning to his home from his shop in Dakshina Kannada's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete.

Following his murder, tension prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported. While the investigation is being carried out over the alleged involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder, Mohammed Shafiq's wife has confirmed that he was a local president of the outfit, however, refuted his links to the incident.

(With agency inputs)