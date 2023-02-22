Karnataka IAS Vs IPS Feud: Senior Women Bureaucrats Transferred; How It Started

The Karnataka government faced embarrassment earlier this week after a bitter public tussle between two senior women bureaucrats- IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri- come out in open and reached the doorsteps of the Chief Secretary with both officials levelling charges against each other. Cracking the whip, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government transferred both of them, without specifying their new postings.

IAS vs IPS row: How it started?

The quarrel began with Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa (now transferred) taking to social media alleging several "wrongdoing" of Muzrai Department Commissioner (now transferred) Sindhuri. Making personal remarks, the IPS officer accused Sindhuri of misconduct. She also shared personal photos of the IAS officer alleged that it was shared by her with a few male officers.

Sharing the pictures of Sindhuri on her Facebook page, Roopa wrote, "These types of pictures may seem normal but, what does it mean when a female IAS officer sends many such pictures one-to-one to not one, not two, but three male IAS officers? It cannot be her private matter. It is a crime according to IAS Service Conduct Rules. Any investigative agency can also investigate the authenticity of these pictures. Salon haircut images, the image was taken while lying down on a pillow. It may seem normal to some. The context behind sending them speaks otherwise."

Sindhuri termed the charges levelled against her baseless and claimed that Roopa was making such remarks due to personal hatred. She stated that Roopa was acting as if she had lost her mental balance.

"Certain amount of dignity and decorum should be maintained by officers so that it brings respect to cadre and the service", Rohini said on Monday. "Professionally whatever ever she has spoken against me, I have submitted a report to the Chief Secretary on that. Regarding the personal allegations- what is the reason to make repeated baseless allegations against me? Let her reveal the names of the officers to whom she is alleging that I sent (personal pictures)."

In reply, Roopa had said: "Photos too are not personal, they become the subject of service conduct rules violation, other than that on the seven to eight points relating to corruption I'm submitting with documents. Already a preliminary inquiry against her has been proved...but the next step disciplinary inquiry has not taken place, who is protecting her (Rohini)? Take action, as this is a corruption case."

Reiterating her charge that personal photos were sent to some IAS officers, Roopa said, "I have those chats and if any investigating agency probes, I will submit them. It is clearly a service rules violation because nobody should conduct in a way unbecoming of an IAS officer by sending indecent obscene pics to other select IAS officers for whatever reason. It is not a private matter."

The two accused each other of disregarding the Civil Services Conduct rules and brought it to the notice of the relevant authorities.

Reacting to the feud between the women bureaucrats, CM Bommai had said, "Already Chief Secretary has issued direction to them (officials), she has also called them and has spoken to them. Both of them have said that they will follow discipline. They gave in writing, and they are being looked into by the Chief Secretary as per law and All India Services Conduct Rules. I expect them to follow the rules."

(With PTI inputs)