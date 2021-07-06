Karnataka Identifies Undernourished Children To Prepare Them For Third Wave Of COVID

Karnataka Anganwadis are working day in and out to brace themselves to deal with the much-anticipated third wave of COVID-19. The experts have warned top officials of bracing themselves up for the speculated third wave, which will badly impact the children the most.

To prepare for the third wave of COVID, the Anganwadi in the state are conducting a door-to-door survey to track malnourished children." We're surveying children in the age group of six months to 6 years," an Anganwadi worker told ANI.



Karnataka | Anganwadi workers conducting a door-to-door survey to track malnourished children in Kalaburagi



"We're doing a survey of children in the age group of six months to 6 years," an Anganwadi worker pic.twitter.com/cyweIkbliO — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

This is one of the stringent measures taken by the state government to prepare themselves for the unforeseeable circumstances. The state government has decided to enroll malnourished children in programs to improve their nutrition. The Anganwadis in the state are conducting a survey and are collecting the data of all the children who are undernourished or score below the optimal BMI.

Speaking about the survey, Dileesh Sasi - CEO Zilla Panchayat Kalaburagi - said, “In view of predictions that third wave of COVID-19 will likely affect kids more, we're surveying to identify the maximum number of kids with the possibility of malnourishment. We'll enroll them in programs to improve nutrition:”



In view of predictions that 3rd wave of #COVID19 will likely affect kids more, we're doing a survey to identify the maximum number of kids with the possibility of malnourishment. We'll enroll them in programs to improve nutrition: Dileesh Sasi, CEO Zilla Panchayat, Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/MgF6A7tl4D — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

CM Yediyurappa calls Anganwadi workers to brace up for COVID third wave

Last month, in a video conference with Anganwadi workers on June 9, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa asked them to brace up for the third wave of COVID-19.

"Experts have opined that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important," he said. Yediyurappa instructed the Anganwadi workers to identify and prioritise children with malnutrition and those suffering from ill-health. He added that they should remain in constant touch with the health department and must strive to combat the pandemic.

CM Yediyurappa opined that these Anganwadi workers were providing notable service in combating COVID-19 at the grass-root level. The Anganwadis further played a significant role in protecting the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants, and hence will play a key role in combating the third wave.

Appreciating their efforts in the fight against COVID, be it distributing nutritional food kits to beneficiaries at home, conducting house-to-house visits to create awareness, or working in the Gram Panchayat level Taskforce, the CM had said, "About 85.91 per cent of Anganwadi workers have been inoculated, and have been considered as front line warriors".



"During the first wave about 20 workers and assistants had lost their lives, and the compensation amount of Rs 30 lakhs each had been distributed to their families", CM Yediyurappa said. Most of the other states are also preparing on their end to survive the Third- wave without causing much damage. States like Maharashtra, Delhi have also set up a council of pediatricians to overlook the required preparations.

(With ANI Inputs)