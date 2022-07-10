Karnataka: IMD Predicts Slight To Heavy Rain In State, Red Alert Issued For Coastal Areas

As torrential rains continue to batter many states around the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 10, has predicted that many areas in the state of Karnataka including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas are likely to receive very light to light and heavy rains.

"Scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru and Mysuru districts and isolated to scattered very light rains to light rains likely over remaining districts of the region," stated IMD. The rainfall forecast made by IMD is applicable from July 10 to 8.30 AM on July 11.

IMD further stated that areas of Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru and Mysuru districts are likely to receive moderate rains while Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in Karnataka is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD further reported.

As per the IMD weather update, the entire state of Karnataka is likely to receive more rains in the coming days as a 'red alert' has been issued for certain coastal districts of the state.

In the last few weeks, the Western ghats of Maharashtra and the Northern Karnataka border districts received heavy rains. Apart from the waterfall, the level of water in rivers including Krishna, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Vedaganga, and Dudhganga has also risen.

Govt taking all measures to provide relief: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is taking all the necessary measures to rescue and provide relief to people affected by torrential rains.

"Our Revenue Minister is already in Kodagu. According to the Met Department, rains will continue for the next three to four days in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. I have already held discussions with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts regarding the precautionary measures to be taken and they have been taken, necessary funds are with DCs," he said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been despatched in the state for rescue operations, according to Bommai.

(With Inputs from ANI)