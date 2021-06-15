Karnataka: IndiGo Flight Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing In Hubli, All Passengers Safe

IndiGo said on Tuesday, June 15, that a tyre on an aircraft from Kannur ruptured while landing at Hubli Airport in Karnataka on Monday. It added that all passengers and staff members are safe, no casualties reported. The plane is presently undergoing maintenance in Hubli, according to the airline.

IndiGo flight suffers tyre burst

The airline in a press statement issued on Tuesday, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubli reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubli."

Similar flight incidents

A similar incident occurred last week in Kolkata, West Bengal. Officials informed that eight passengers on a Vistara flight from Mumbai to Kolkata were hurt on Monday, June 7, when the plane hit strong turbulence just before landing. According to airport director C Pattabhi, the flight, UK 775, landed safely at Kolkata airport around 4.25 p.m. The individuals who were critically injured were taken to Charnock Hospital for treatment. According to the airport director, the five passengers who had minor injuries were sent to their destinations after receiving their first attention.

According to him, the plane had 123 passengers on board. Due to severe weather, the incident occurred around 4 p.m., when the plane was around 25 nautical miles from Kolkata, according to Pattabhi. The airline is pained by the unfortunate experience its customers had, according to a Vistara spokesperson, and is closely monitoring the health status of those affected. "We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest," noted the spokesperson.

In another incident reported in the USA, A Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted for an emergency landing after one of the passengers threatened to bring the jet down. On June 11, one of the passengers, who was said to be in his late twenties, assaulted two flight attendants and yelled repeatedly that he was "going to take the plane down." His "unruly behaviour" caused fear, prompting the flight 1730 pilot to summon all "able-bodied men" to help.

Picture Credit: PTI