Karnataka Issues Advisory After Passenger Who Travelled On IndiGo Flight Tests Positive

General News

The Karnataka District Administration issued an advisory for passengers who had travelled on IndiGo flight 6E96 on March 15, after a passenger tested positive.

Karnataka

The Karnataka District Administration on Thursday issued an advisory for passengers who had travelled on IndiGo flight 6E96 on 15th March to report to the nearest government hospital after one of the passengers on the flight was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The advisory which was released by the District Administration of Kodagu also stated that the passenger who has been tested positive had also travelled in KSRTC Bus No. KA19F3170 from Bengaluru to Madikeri, hence all those who had used these facilities should get themselves tested immediately. As per the latest figures of the Union Health Ministry, 14 positive cases of the virus have been reported from Karnataka including one death. 

Read: Fourth Coronavirus Death Confirmed In India; 70-year-old Succumbs In Punjab

Read: EXCLUSIVE: No Lockdown Announcement In Prime Minister Modi's Address Tonight

India reports 4th death

India recorded its fourth Coronavirus death on March 19 of a man from Punjab on Thursday. The 70-year-old, who became the recent victim to the virus had travel history and had recently returned from Germany to Delhi via Italy earlier this month. "The sample of a 72-year-old man from Nawanshahr has tested positive," PGIMER Director Ram Director Jagat Ram told PTI on Thursday. 

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases Soar Over 180, PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8 Pm

Read: Maharashtra Orders Police Action On People Stepping Out Despite 'Home Quarantine' Stamps

