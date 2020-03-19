Karnataka Issues Advisory After Passenger Who Travelled On IndiGo Flight Tests Positive

The Karnataka District Administration on Thursday issued an advisory for passengers who had travelled on IndiGo flight 6E96 on 15th March to report to the nearest government hospital after one of the passengers on the flight was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The advisory which was released by the District Administration of Kodagu also stated that the passenger who has been tested positive had also travelled in KSRTC Bus No. KA19F3170 from Bengaluru to Madikeri, hence all those who had used these facilities should get themselves tested immediately. As per the latest figures of the Union Health Ministry, 14 positive cases of the virus have been reported from Karnataka including one death.

District Administration Kodagu, Karnataka releases advisory asking those who were on IndiGo flight 6E96 on 15th March, KSRTC Bus No. KA19F3170 from Bengaluru to Madikeri, should report to the nearest Govt hospital, as a positive case of COVID19 had used these facilities. pic.twitter.com/EJpwml2QFf — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

India reports 4th death

India recorded its fourth Coronavirus death on March 19 of a man from Punjab on Thursday. The 70-year-old, who became the recent victim to the virus had travel history and had recently returned from Germany to Delhi via Italy earlier this month. "The sample of a 72-year-old man from Nawanshahr has tested positive," PGIMER Director Ram Director Jagat Ram told PTI on Thursday.

