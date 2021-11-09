Karnataka Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines For Short Term Travellers From Maharashtra

Since the daily caseload in Maharashtra is slightly greater than in Karnataka, the Karnataka government published COVID-19 instructions on Monday for short-term travellers (2 days or less) from Maharashtra to Karnataka by any form of transportation. According to a statement made by the Karnataka government, travellers should be free of symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat ache, fever, difficulty breathing, and so on. Travellers from Maharashtra, including Mumbai, should wear face masks and observe the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) guidelines while in Bengaluru and Karnataka, according to the statement.

"The travellers are mandatory to undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and carry COVID-19 vaccination certificate for both the two doses," the statement said.

Karnataka: COVID-19 guidelines issued for short term travellers from Maharashtra

"Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit. Therefore, the concerned authorities are instructed to ensure the same," the statement added.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 751 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 66,18,347 and the death toll to 1,40,403, according to the state health department. On Monday, there were fewer cases and fatalities than on Sunday, when Maharashtra recorded 892 infections and 16 deaths due to COVID-19. An official added that 1,555 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,60,663, leaving 13,649 ongoing cases. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra is now at 97.62%. The fatality rate stands at 2.12%.

On Monday, the state's 16 districts and five municipal corporations reported no new COVID-19 cases. The district of Mumbai had the highest number of new infections, with 206, followed by Ahmednagar, which had 46. During the day, the Mumbai region reported the most cases (399), followed by the Pune region with 175 cases. Nashik had 102 cases, Kolhapur had 30, Aurangabad had 21, Latur had 17, Akola had 5, and Nagpur had 2, according to the official. Among the eight regions, Mumbai had the most fatalities with 8, followed by Nashik and Pune, which each had 2 deaths due to COVID-19. Each of the three regions, Akola, Latur, and Kolhapur, reported one death.

No fatalities had been reported in the Aurangabad and Nagpur regions as of Monday. There were 206 new cases in Mumbai, with five deaths. There were 51 new cases in Pune, but no new fatalities. The Mumbai district has the most active cases (3,599) among Maharashtra's 13,649 active patients. The Pune district has the most recovered patients, with 11,33,367, out of a total of 64,60,663 across the state.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to figures published on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 11,451 new cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 3,43,66,987, while active cases fell to 1,42,826, the lowest level in 262 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m. on Monday, the death toll has risen to 4,61,057, including 266 new fatalities. For the past 31 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 134 days. The active cases account for 0.42 % of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.24%, the highest since March 2020. So far, the country has recorded 4,61,057 deaths, with Maharashtra accounting for 1,40,388 of them.

With inputs from agencies

(IMAGE: PTI)