Hijab Row: Karnataka Govt Issues Order Banning Clothes That Disturb 'equality & Integrity'

Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, the CM Bommai-led state government on Saturday issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. Notably, the Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning the hijab restriction imposed in classrooms.

'Private schools can choose a uniform of their choice': Karnataka Govt

The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice." "In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row explodes

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes. Earlier in December 2021, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda had stated, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it. While the Congress leaders backed the wearing of the hijab, the BJP said it will not allow the 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions.

Political feud over Hijab row

Earlier on Saturday, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said that if people were not happy with the 'progress, religion mix-up' then it 'cannot be for good'. As per sources, MoS PMO opined on the hijab row and said, "Under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new Education Policy has come up, which will help change the scenario, and give it a jump".

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the issue, saying that by letting students' Hijab come in the way of their education, "we were robbing the future" of the daughters of India. He added, "Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all, she does not differentiate."

However, responding to the Congress leader, the Karnataka BJP unit said, "By communalising education, Congress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has once again proved that he is dangerous to the future of India. If Hijab is very much essential to get educated, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi make it mandatory in States ruled by Congress? (sic)"