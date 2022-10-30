Karnataka 'Giftgate': Opposition Hits Out At Bommai-led Govt, Demands Strict Action

A huge row has erupted in Karnataka following allegations that the Karnataka government tried to bribe some journalists by giving lakhs in cash as "Diwali gifts". The opposition parties have slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and demanded strict action.

Attacking the saffron party, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said, "Before the election neither will I indulge in corruption nor will I let others indulge in it. After the election will take '40 per cent commission' and then send bribes to Karnataka media in sweet boxes on Diwali."

"BJP government of 'PayCM' and 'PayPM', corruption of 'double engine' across the country," Gandhi said.

‘PayCM’ और ‘PayPM’ की भाजपा सरकार, पूरे देश में ‘डबल इंजन’ का भ्रष्टाचार। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2022

Congress' Karnataka unit has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter what it called the "Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists".

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged that it is clear that BJP is trying to buy its way to glory and stated that the Karnataka government "trying to bribe journalists", is an extension of that tendency

"When governance does not speak for itself, unsavoury measures become important," the party said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader also hit out at the Karnataka government over the alleged Diwali gift gate row. "Deepavali now turns into #Corrupt Vali” Ever imagined that journalists will officially be bribed on a festival by a chief minister? Yes! You are hearing it right! Karnataka #BJP CM bribes all the journalist with ₹ 1,00,000 each. Inviting journalists into your 40% paap?" party's social media convenor Y Satish Reddy tweeted.

Karnataka Giftgate: CM Bommai calls it a 'lie', part of Congress' toolkit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has denied allegations of Deepavali 'cash gifts' to journalists and called it a "lie" and part of the "Congress' toolkit". The CM also said that someone has registered a complaint before the Lokayukta on the matter, and let the investigation happen, and the truth will come out. "This is the result of Congress' tool kit, they are trying to create a lie. I have not given any instructions to anyone (to give cash gifts)," Bommai added.

He also claimed that when Congress was in power "iPhones, laptops, and gold coins" were given as gifts. "What morality do they (Congress) have? Above all, someone has filed a complaint in this regard to Lokayukta and Lokayukta will investigate. It is not right to interpret that the gifts were given or all journalists have taken them. Yesterday, a Congress spokesperson interpreted it very wrongly. I condemn it," he added.