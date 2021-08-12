Karnataka: Kalaburagi Sees Fresh Surge In Dengue Cases Since July, State Steps Up Measures

Karnataka's Kalaburagi has witnessed an increase in the number of dengue cases since July due to the heavy rainfall in the area, informed the District Health Officer Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhe. Between January and July, over 100 cases were reported in the district and 35 cases were registered in July alone. The district administration is conducting fogging and larva surveys in the localities which have reported a spike in Dengue cases. A door-to-door larva survey is being organised and a spreading awareness campaign is also underway to inform people about the breeding grounds of these mosquitoes and other information regarding the basic preventative measures.

The district health official, Ganajalkhe told ANI, “We have free treatment in government hospitals for this disease and those who have dengue symptoms can reach out to the government for free testing, They can avail the facilities and platelets are available in the hospitals.” He explained the guidelines for private hospitals for the testing and treatment of dengue and said, “To private hospitals, we have provided written guidelines that if they do a screen test for dengue, they have to send the blood sample to our Public Health Laboratory. Also, if there is a need for blood transfusion then they can also refer to government hospitals.” The district health officer informed the media that this month till August 10, 12 people in the district had tested positive for dengue.

Kalaburagi: A breeding ground for mosquitoes

On July 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert to the state to warn them against the heavy rains. Kalaburagi was one of the districts that came under the alert and received extreme rainfalls. The district suffered from crop loss as they were damaged due to heavy rains. Therefore, the district has enough breeding ground for mosquitoes. Kalaburagi has always attracted attention for its inability to fight dengue. IP International Journal of Medical Microbiology and Tropical Diseases published a research paper through Innovative Publication that talked about the Dengue cases with Chikungunya co-infection in the district as it was becoming a serious threat of being an epidemic illness.

(With ANI inputs)