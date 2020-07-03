Karnataka's 'Lake Man' Requests Govt For Bus Pass, KSRTC Awards Him Free Passes For Life

Kame Gowda, popularly known in Karnataka as 'Lake Man' was recently provided with a free lifetime bus pass by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), in appreciation and recognition of his various environmental initiatives.

'Lake Man' gained internet fame after PM Modi cited his achievements in a Mann Ki Baat program. He was applauded by the PM for manually constructing lakes and ponds in his neighbourhood in order to curb the water crisis in the surrounding area.

Although the nation came to know of his work only after the PM's address, he is fondly remembered and even revered in Malavalli with "Kere" Gowda, a prefix which means "lake", from where the popular nickname 'Lake Man' originated.

It was reported recently that when Kamegowda wanted just one free pass to visit a temple nearby, but the KSRTC board which had cognisance of his works over the past few years awarded him with a lifetime free pass.

Kame Gowda's unique environmental concerns and achievements have prompted State Chief Minister Yeddyurappa who was thrilled with his exemplary work to direct officials and issue him a free bus pass," read a statement issued by KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad.

Kame Gowda is reportedly 82-years-old and is best known as the man who constructed 16 ponds all by himself at his native village of Dasanadoddi in Mandya district. The first lake he dug was reportedly 40 years ago and he hasn't stopped or looked back since.

The octogenarian fell in PM Modi's radar after a viral video surfaced on the internet, where he was seen addressing the reason as to why he took up the challenge to construct lakes and ponds on his own.

Kame Gowda, by his own admission who rears sheep and goats in the forests surrounding his village, stated the various animals that depend on the forests their thirst for water, especially in summers and since he spends most of his time in the area, where he lets his sheep graze the pastures, he decided to sell a large portion of his livestock, numbering in the hundreds and started constructed lakes for the benefit of all animals.

'Everyone must channelise their potential and help secure water sources to stop these birds and animals from dying,' Gowda said to news agency ANI.

Kame Gowda stated he just needed one bus pass to visit the Male Mahadeshwara temple about 100 kms away from Dasanadoddi, he sought help from the government, who decided to return the kindness in recognition of all his efforts in protecting the environment and awarded him with a lifetime free pass.

