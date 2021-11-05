Karnataka Lifts Night Curfew With Immediate Effect, Relaxes Restrictions At Intl Airports

As Karnataka witnesses a dip in COVID cases, the state government has determined to withdraw the night curfew that had been in force in the state since April this year. A fresh order issued on Friday, November 5, announced the relaxation for people in the state. Relaxations on other restrictions have also been announced.

The night curfew imposed by the state was in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day along with other lockdown restrictions and was implemented when the lethal second wave of COVID hit the state.

Withdraw of night curfew to come in force with immediate effect: State

The order dated November 5, issued by Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Executive Committee P Ravi Kumar maintains that the decision to withdraw night curfew in Karnataka will come into force with immediate effect.

State gives nod to open schools, horse racing; lifts restrictions at airports

The state has already reopened all schools with strict adherence to COVID-related protocols and guidelines. It has also lifted restrictions at the international airports across the state. The government has already made it clear that travellers will no longer need to go through SPO2 routine checks at airport except in cases of fever, cough, cold and difficulty in breathing. Moreover, the state has also allowed the resumption of horse racing in compliance with all COVID safety guidelines and protocols.

Karnataka's decision to impose night curfew

Pertinently, in the wake of the rising COVID cases in the state and as a part of its attempts to put into check the COVID crisis in the state, the Karnataka government had in the month of April this year, forced night curfew. The government had earlier directed all shops and shopping malls, except those offering essential services to close their shutters at 9 p.m.

However, as the intensity of the second wave of COVID decreased, the state decided to unlock the state phase-by-phase, however, the night curfew was still in action. The curfew in the initial stage was placed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., but it was eventually reduced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

COVID report for Karnataka

The state on Thursday, November 4, reported a total of 261 fresh COVID cases along with five fatalities owing to the fatal COVID virus. With this, the total number of active COVID cases stands at 29,89,275, while the death count touched the 38,095 mark. Bengaluru Urban district recorded 157 fresh cases and one death.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI