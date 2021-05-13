Karnataka Lockdown: Relief For Labourers As Govt Permits Work Under MGNREGA Scheme

The Karnataka government released updated lockdown guidelines on Wednesday, May 12, allowing labourers to work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) programme. The order from Principal Secretary, Revenue, N Manjunath Prasad noted, "Works under MNREGA are allowed subject to the condition that not more than 40 workers will be deployed at any location and following COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Karnataka government allows MGNREGA workers

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government declared that during the lockdown period, free meals would be served three times a day at 'Indira Canteens' across the state until May 24. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted on Tuesday, May 11, "To ease hardships that come with the strict restrictions, three free meals will be made available to the poor, migrants and workers in need, at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru and across the state till May 24."

To combat the rise in COVID-19 incidents, the Karnataka government imposed a two-week full lockdown in the state on Friday, from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. Karnataka is the worst-hit state after Maharashtra ever since the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in the country.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

The Karnataka government decided to import vaccines on Wednesday, citing a shortage of dosages in the state and a significant increase in demand due to an unprecedented rise in COVID cases. The state government also agreed to put a hold on the vaccination programme for people aged 18 to 44, which had begun symbolically on May 1, until further notice. Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the government will administer vaccines as and when the stocks arrive. He went on to say that the Indian government has only approved one vaccine for use outside of India. More vaccines can be ordered if approval for other vaccines is granted.

As of now, 20,53,191 people have infected from the Coronavirus in the state. In the span of 24 hours, the state reported near 40 thousand fresh cases with 4,730 active cases, 34752 recoveries and 516 deaths. The total number of active cases reached 5,92,202, whereas, 14,40,621 patients have recovered so far. The state mounts a total of 20,368 deaths so far.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI