Karnataka Lokayukta Nabs BJP MLA’s Son Red-handed While Accepting Bribe Of ₹40 Lakhs

The Lokayukta’s anti corruption wing in Karnataka caught red-handed a BJP MLA’s son on Thursday, allegedly taking a bribe of ₹40 lakhs in his office in return of favouring contractors to win tenders. In further action by the Lokayukta, the agency also raided the residence of the official and recovered cash worth ₹6 crore, informed the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Prashanth Maadal is the son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa and serves as a chief accountant in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Notably Virupakshappa is also the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash recovered from his office. Prashanth Maadal is chief accountant in BWSSB: Karnataka Lokayukta pic.twitter.com/5Blext88i1 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Cash worth ₹6 Cr recovered from Maadal’s house

“The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash recovered from his office. Prashanth Maadal is chief accountant in BWSSB,” said Karnataka Lokayukta and also added ₹6 crore was recovered during the raids conducted at the house of the BJP MLA’s son. It is alleged Prashanth had asked for a bribe promising he will get the tenders awarded to contractors

In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on February 24, a clerk posted at the Employees' State Insurance Corporation was caught red handed for accepting a bribe of ₹5000. The accused clerk identified as Shubham Gupta was asking for a bribe of ₹5000 from a woman contractual employee at the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) in return for releasing her maternity leave money.

Image: ANI