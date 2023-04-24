Karnataka Lokayukta Raids BBMP Official's Residence In Bengaluru; Documents Seized

Acting on a public complaint, the Lokayukta raided a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer in Bengaluru early morning today (April 24). According to officials, the raids are on, more Lokayukta officials are on the way to join the raids and searches as several documents were seized from the location. The residence and the cars parked on the premises were searched by the officials.

In a major action by the Karnataka Lokayukta, over 15 officials raided BBMP officer Gangadharaiah's residence in Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru. The action against Gangadhariah, who is an Assistant Director Town Planning (ADTP) in BBMP was headed by one SP, two DySPs and an inspector.

Lokayukta raids against BBMP officer

Gangadhariah is deputed as an Asst Director in the Town Planning department in the Yelahanka zone. It is the Town Planning department that approves the plan for commercial buildings and also works closely with private contractors who work with the government including the construction and road laying work. It’s highly suspected he may have received some kickbacks however the probe is on.

