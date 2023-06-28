Karnataka: Lokayukta Raids Residences, Offices Of Tehsildar; Rs 10 Lakh Seized

In a crackdown against corruption, a team of 20 Lokayukta officials raided over 10 locations across Karnataka on Wednesday. The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided residences, offices and other business establishments of KR Puram tehsildar Ajith Rai, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets.

Raids were also carried out at Kodagu, Kushalanagar, KR Puram Bengaluru, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chikmagalur, Yadgiri, Belagavi, Ramanagara, and Kolar. The anti-corruption agency found over Rs 10 lakh from Ajith's residence. Several documents of his properties have also been seized.

An official, on condition of being anonymous, said, "The source of income of the government official is being looked into and is also being tallied with the salary that he gets. We are also checking the statements of all his bank accounts too. The valuables in the form of jewellery purchased will also be taken into consideration and his total assets will be calculated."

Over the last few months, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta has carried out multiple raids across Karnataka in a massive crackdown against corruption. The efforts are to send a message- 'not to fall prey to greed'- to the people across the state.

Who is Ajith Rai?

Recently, Ajith was transferred from the Tehsildar post of KR Puram. He was suspended earlier on charges of allegedly joining hands with builders, realtors and a few companies over the encroachment of Storm Water Drains (SWD). The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had taken steps to clear encroachments on SWDs after floods last year. There are also cases filed against Ajit in the Anti-Corruption Bureau.