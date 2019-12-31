Belgaum Dispute: K'taka CM Yediyurappa Rules Out Giving Even An Inch Of Land In Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa on Monday has ruled out giving even an inch of land in Belagavi district to the neighbouring state, asserting that the boundary dispute with Maharashtra was solved. The border issue involves a set of 800+ villages along with Belgaum district being claimed by Maharashtra as a part of the state on linguistic grounds. The Marathi-speaking majority district, which was previously a part of the Bombay presidency was given to the state of Karnataka after independence.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, "Maharashtra will not get a single inch of land from Belagavi district as the Mahajan report had long ago upheld our claim on the city and the border areas of the district, which are part of Karnataka."

READ: Schedule for assembly session to be decided on Dec 30: Yediyurappa

The Chief Minister's remark comes a week after Uddav Thackeray raised the issue of the land dispute. Thackeray had appointed ministers Chhagan Bhjubal and Eknath Shinde as coordinators to expedite the boundary dispute case in the top court.

Yediyurappa reiterated that it is not fair to bring up the boundary issue and create confusion as the Mahajan Commission's report in 1968 upheld Karnataka's claim on Belagavi and 800 villages in the border district. He further appealed to the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and not get provoked by the political statements being made from across the border on the ownership of Belagavi and the villages.

READ: CAA is humanitarian, it gives citizenship, not snatches one, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue

When Maharashtra made claim to the border district on the basis that there were more Marathi-speaking people living in Belagavi and its villages, the Central Government constituted the Mahajan Commission in 1967 to settle the inter-state boundary dispute.

The border issue involves a set of 800+ villages along with Belgaum district being claimed by Maharashtra as a part of the state on linguistic grounds. The Marathi-speaking majority district, which was previously a part of the Bombay presidency was given to Karnataka after independence.

While several Maharashtra leaders including Senapati Bapat have fought to regain Belgaum, the government-appointed Mahajan Commission awarded Maharashtra 264 villages including Nandagad, Nippani Khanapur in 1967. However, it let Karnataka keep Belgaum, while Kasargod went to Kerala.

READ: Yediyurappa: 'State won't cede a single inch of land in Belagavi district conflict'

READ: Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue rekindled; Shiv Sena workers burn Yediyurappa effigies