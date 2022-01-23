In a shocking incident, a Mahindra car showroom salesman in Karnataka was caught taunting a farmer while visiting the showroom. As seen in a video, the salesman was seen verbally taunting the farmer for his attire when he visited the showroom to buy a car. Following the incident, the farmer also filed a complaint with the police.

Kempegowda, a farmer along with friends visited a Mahindra car showroom where he was taunted by a salesman for his attire. The farmer had visited the showroom to buy a Mahindra Bolero pickup. The video has since been circulating showcasing the event. The farmer alleged that the field officer of the showroom made fun of him and his attire.

Salesman at Mahindra showroom in Karnataka taunts farmer for attire

According to the farmer, the salesman taunted him and told him that car is not worth 10 rupees for him to buy. He also alleged that the salesman told him that nobody comes in such a large number to buy the car. Insulted by this, Kempegowda then accumulated 10 lakh rupees in an hour and demanded immediate delivery of the car. He reached out to his friends for the money.

Shocked by the retaliation, showroom personnel informed the farmer and his friend that the car will be delivered in three days’ time. Later, Kempegowda also registered a police complaint at Tilaknagar police station in Tumkur against the showroom staff for rude behaviour and taunting him. The showroom salesman and other employees apologized to Kempegowda in the aftermath and also gave a handwritten apology letter to him. The police settled the case amicably after the apology.

Mahindra gifts customised XUV to Paralympics Gold medalist Avani Lekhara

The Tokyo Paralympics concluded on September 5, 2021, with some epic performances of athletes from all around the world. For Team India, the Tokyo Paralympics turned out to be historic as its athletes won 19 medals, including five gold that helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally - the highest ever. Among those was 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and bronze medal in the mega-sporting event. After the Paralympics concluded, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has promised to get a specialised XUV700 made for her. The customised car was recently presented to Avani Lekhara for her outstanding performance.

Avani took to Twitter to thank Anand Mahindra for this gesture and called it a 'big step' towards India being more inclusive. She also added that she looks forward to seeing more cars like this on the roads in India. Earlier Anand Mahindra had written: "Good job Team! Thank you Avani Lekhara for honouring the XUV7OO by making it your chariot!".

Image: REPUBLICWORLD