Karnataka Makes 7-day Quarantine Mandatory For Int'l Arrivals In Fresh COVID Guidelines

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has shared revised guidelines by the Centre for international arrivals into the state as new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in certain countries. "In the view of prevailing global Covid-19 situation, revised guidelines have been issued with enhanced surveillance measures," Karnataka's Health Minister Sudhakar K tweeted.

According to the new guidelines, travellers from high risk countries -- China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore & Thailand -- will be mandatorily quarantined for seven days from the date of their arrival. The guideline also says that 10% of the international arrivals from these countries will be monitored by a call center on a daily basis for COVID-19 symptoms and further action.

New guidelines for travellers flying into Karnataka

The new guidelines state that before putting the passengers from high risk countries into quarantine, they will be verified for a negative RT-PCR status at the airport. If any of the international passengers from the said high-risk countries are found symptomatic, they will be immediately isolated and transferred to the designated medical facility. "Samples should be collected and submitted for RT-PCR testing and for Genome Sequencing, if tested positive for RT-PCR," the guidelines state.

Moreover, the asymptomatic passengers are advised to self-monitor their health after leaving the airport and comply to COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, practice respiratory and hand hygiene while remaining under strict home quarantine for a week. If those under quarantine develop symptoms like fever, cough, cold, body ache, headache, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea or breathing difficulty, they are advised to immediately self-isolate and report to the local surveillance health team for testing. Moreover, those who test positive will be shifted to designated medical facilities and their samples shall be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

"If children below 12 years of age who are exempted from both pre-departure and post arrival testing, develop symptoms on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring and home quarantine for the next seven days, they shall follow the same protocol as above for adults," the guidelines read. "Except that a parent/guardian in good health shall accompany them and be the caregiver to the child during the period of isolation and treatment as applicable."