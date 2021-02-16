Karnataka Makes COVID Test Mandatory For International Passengers & Kerala Arrivals

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday laid down revised guidelines for international passengers arriving into the state announcing that all passengers, irrespective of their vaccination status would have to produce an RT-PCR negative certificate on arrival.

"International passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID19 vaccination status to produce RT-PCR negative certificate and follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour," said the Karnataka Government.

Karnataka revises SOP for Kerala arrivals

Moreover, the state also revised its guidelines for passengers arriving from Kerala making a negative RT-PCR certificate mandatory for all arrivals. "All persons arriving from Kerala to compulsorily produce negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours: Karnataka Government," it said.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had also issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for passengers travelling from Kerala to Maharashtra making it mandatory for all passengers to carry RT-PCR negative reports. The state had announced that an RT-PCR certificate would also be mandatory for passengers travelling to Maharashtra from trains. Moreover, those coming by roads will have to undergo mandatory thermal screening.

Kerala reports over 2000 fresh cases

Even as the pandemic begins to slow down across the country, Kerala continues to report over 2000 fresh cases of COVID-19 daily, contributing significantly to the nation's caseload. The state logged 2,884 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more fatalities on Monday. There are 61,281 people under treatment in the state while 2,50,724 persons are under observation. Kerala and Maharashtra with 61,550 and 37,383 active cases respectively account for 72% of the total active cases in the country, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on the other hand clocked 368 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday. There are 5,772 active cases in the state which includes 128 in the ICU, the department added.

(With Agency Inputs)