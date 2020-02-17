The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Karnataka: Man Becomes Doctor After Spending 14 Years In Jail

General News

Subhash Patil from Karnataka was sentenced in 2002 for committing a murder, however, after release in 2016, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a doctor.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karnataka

After spending 14 years in jail, a murder convict completed his dream of becoming a doctor at the age of 40. Subhash Patil from Afzalpura in Karnataka, Kalaburagi was sentenced in 2002 for committing a murder while doing his MBBS in 1997. According to media reports, Patil was released from the prison in 2016 for good conduct and completed his MBBS in 2019. It was in early February when the 40-year-old completed a one-year mandatory internship for getting the course degree. 

"I joined MBBS in 1997. But, I was jailed in a murder case in 2002. I worked at the jail''s OPD and was released in 2016 for good conduct. I completed my MBBS in 2019," Patil said. 

Patil was arrested during his third year of MBBS course and the court had initially sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2006. Even though he was jailed, according to reports he did not give up on his childhood dream. 

Read - Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' First Look Is A Perfect Treat For Fans On His Birthday; See Pic

Netizens applaud 'real Munna Bhai MBBS'

The 'inspiring' story of Patil has taken the internet with storm with thousands of people hailing the 'goodwill'. Most netizens were also seen calling the man as 'real Munna Bhai MBBS' while referring to a Bollywood movie of 2003, in which a goon starts studying in a medical college in order to fulfil his father's dream of becoming a doctor. One of the internet users also said that Patil's story is a clear example of Gandhian thought which asks people to 'kill the sin, not the sinner'. 

Read -  Challenges Flying Back & Forth In Maharashtra, NCP Tells BJP To 'consult A Doctor'

Read - Withdraw NSA Charges Against Dr Kafeel Khan: Resident Doctors

Read - RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Advised For A Check Up In AIIMS By Doctors Treating Him In Ranchi

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA EXPLAINS BRITISH MP'S DEPORT
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA