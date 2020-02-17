Karnataka: Man Becomes Doctor After Spending 14 Years In Jail

After spending 14 years in jail, a murder convict completed his dream of becoming a doctor at the age of 40. Subhash Patil from Afzalpura in Karnataka, Kalaburagi was sentenced in 2002 for committing a murder while doing his MBBS in 1997. According to media reports, Patil was released from the prison in 2016 for good conduct and completed his MBBS in 2019. It was in early February when the 40-year-old completed a one-year mandatory internship for getting the course degree.

"I joined MBBS in 1997. But, I was jailed in a murder case in 2002. I worked at the jail''s OPD and was released in 2016 for good conduct. I completed my MBBS in 2019," Patil said.

Patil was arrested during his third year of MBBS course and the court had initially sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2006. Even though he was jailed, according to reports he did not give up on his childhood dream.

Kalaburagi:Subhash Patil who was convicted for 14yrs, realises his dream of becoming a doctor,says,I joined MBBS in'97,but in '02 I was jailed in a murder case.I worked at jail's OPD;After release in 2016 for good conduct,completed MBBS in '19, today I've completed 1yr internship pic.twitter.com/fE5kNleymY — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

Read - Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' First Look Is A Perfect Treat For Fans On His Birthday; See Pic

Netizens applaud 'real Munna Bhai MBBS'

The 'inspiring' story of Patil has taken the internet with storm with thousands of people hailing the 'goodwill'. Most netizens were also seen calling the man as 'real Munna Bhai MBBS' while referring to a Bollywood movie of 2003, in which a goon starts studying in a medical college in order to fulfil his father's dream of becoming a doctor. One of the internet users also said that Patil's story is a clear example of Gandhian thought which asks people to 'kill the sin, not the sinner'.

The real life Munnabhai MBBS — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) February 15, 2020

A perfect example of Gandhian thought “kill the sin, not the sinner” — Shubham Dalmotra (@Shubhamdalmotr2) February 15, 2020

Going by the precedent, MD तो उपर जाकर ही होगी।

But jokes apart, hats off to Subhash ji's zeal & perseverance. — Rinku (@rinku_views) February 15, 2020

Read - Challenges Flying Back & Forth In Maharashtra, NCP Tells BJP To 'consult A Doctor'

For me your story is inspirational , not in the sense you jailed ..but if anyone have dream of something ,he can achieve it any time ..there is no time limit to get .. — Mnc Umer (@MncUmer) February 15, 2020

Second chance at life .. May he be lucky — shruti (@vyasshruti) February 15, 2020

Dear subhash patil

I have no words for you in mind now you become doctor so a few words for your future

God bless you healthy wealthy and nice life

Thanks @ani providing us life of winners — vijay0205@icloud.com (@vaidvijaysagar) February 15, 2020

Read - Withdraw NSA Charges Against Dr Kafeel Khan: Resident Doctors

Read - RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Advised For A Check Up In AIIMS By Doctors Treating Him In Ranchi

(With ANI inputs)