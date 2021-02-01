Karnataka: Man Creates Underground Dustbin With Waste Lifting System, Take A Look

To eliminate garbage overflow and bad odour, a man in Karnataka's Hubli district developed a unique disposal system with an underground dustbin. Vishwanath Patil, who runs the “swacha, swashth” Trust, recently explored a new technology of underground waste bins and developed a vehicle with a dustbin that is “automatically operated” and is leak-proof. Speaking to ANI, he revealed that his machine was designed in such a way that garbage was not visible from the outside.

India faces a huge crisis when it comes to waste disposal with dumping grounds often becoming breeding grounds for diseases. Patil’s automated machine solves this problem. The unique system of lifting and emptying underground dustbins ensures that no garbage is spilt out while transferring the waste and the bins. Another feature of his new-age machine is that it takes very little space as compared to open dumping grounds and can store more litter than other normal dustbins.

Netizens laud the innovation

Pictures of his new-age machine were shared on Twitter by ANI and are since doing rounds of the internet. While many have lauded his rare and innovative approach, others revealed that similar concepts already exist in several countries like Japan and Turkey.

Another tale of 'common man innovation' features a “poor” farmer in Odisha who come up with a water lifting system made only with bamboo and plastic bottles. Mahur Tipiria, a resident of Badamtalia village, Mayurbhanj district, devised this system in an effort to efficiently irrigate his farmland from the nearest water source-a river two kilometres away. Speaking to ANI later, he revealed that despite multiple petitions, the government did not help, therefore he devised his “own irrigation system”.

