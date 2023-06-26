Karnataka: Man Drinks Friend's Blood Over Alleged Affair With Wife

In a shocker from Chikkaballapura district in Karnataka, a man took his friend to an isolated place on the outskirts of the district and tried to drink his blood by making a small cut on his neck. What is even more shocking is that he filmed this initially before onlookers caught the entire act on their mobile phones and informed the cops. The accused has been identified as Vijay and the victim has been identified as Maresh.

Nanjaiah a resident of the village said, "Vijay suspected that his friend Maresh had an illicit relationship with his wife and hence took the law into his hand and tried to kill his friend by luring him on the pretext of drinking alcohol." Notably, victim Maresh was immediately admitted to a hospital and the doctors tended to him and stitched up the cut and he was out of danger.

Republic tried to contact the SP of Chikkaballapura for clarification but was unavailable for comment. An investigator on the condition of anonymity speaking to Republic said, "The accused Vijay has been taken into custody and has been charged under IPC section 307, attempt to murder. Investigations are underway and the motive for the murder is not known yet. All parties involved in this will be interrogated."

The mental state of the accused is also in question. Speaking to Republic, Psychologist Meena Jain said, "These murders are usually inspired by electronic mediums in the form of movies, visual content and exposure to violence and gore. The subject should be analysed thoroughly before drawing any conclusion. If needed medical help should be given to them in the form of therapy and counselling."

In the video which has gone viral, the accused Vijay is seen sucking blood off the neck of the victim Maresh who pleads for his dear life and says "Please leave me, I will go away from this place and will not come back." The police have assured the residents need not worry as the accused has been apprehended.