Karnataka: Man Peddles 300 Kms To Get Medicine For Child With Special Needs Amid Lockdown

In a tale of sacrifice and love, the father of a boy with special needs cycled for over 300 kilometres to get essential drugs for his child in Karnataka. With South India battered hard by the coronavirus contagion, the Karnataka government recently extended its lockdown till June 7. However, the precautionary restriction turned out a bane for the construction worker, who could lose access to public transport to travel to Bangalore.

For the past 10 years, the unnamed labourer’s son was being treated by the doctors of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru. The man used to visit Nimhans once in two months to procure medicines from his native village Ganiganakoppal near Bannur in T Narasipur taluk. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, he could not travel to Bangalore and thus decided to travel to the city on a bicycle and left the village on May 23 and returned on May 26, with medicines. According to Deccan Herald, the doctors at Nimhans also awarded Rs 1000 after hearing his tale.

COVID and vaccination in Karnataka

Karnataka first imposed a lockdown on April 27 which was supposed to end on May 12. It was then extended to May 24 and now it has been extended to June 7. The state government's first aim, according to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, is to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 in order to avert the third wave of the infection. Dr Sudhakar urged the public not to disregard COVID safety precautions. The Minister said, "Our current objective is to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. This can prevent the next wave of coronavirus infection. If not vaccinated against COVID, there will be chances of a third or fourth wave. An experiment is underway in order to invent the vaccine for children. Vaccines are being given to the elderly and young people." Two-dose recipients, according to the Minister, must adhere to all COVID safety precautions until the entire process is completed. For another six months or a year, he asked the public to wear masks and engage in other COVID-appropriate behaviours.

Representative Image: Unsplash/Pixabay