Karnataka: Man Quits High-paying Job At IT Firm To Open India's First Donkey Milk Farm

In what can be termed a bizarre incident, a man from Karnataka's Manguluru has quit his IT job to open a ‘Donkey Milk Farm.’ The farm in question is the first of its kind across India and took around an investment of Rs. 42 lakhs. Photographs pertaining to the same, which are currently doing rounds on the internet, depict software engineer-turned farmer Srinivas Gowda feeding and nurturing several donkeys at his newly minted farm.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivas Gowda stated that at present, he has a total of 20 donkeys. He further stressed that donkey milk is a medicinal formula and that it is his dream to make his product available for access to everyone. Gowda told ANI, "I was previously employed in a software firm until 2020. This is one of a kind in India and Karnataka's first donkey farming and training centre."

Gowda, a BA graduate, first started Isiri farms - an integrated agriculture and animal husbandry, veterinary services, training and fodder development centre on a 2.3-acre plot at Ira village in 2020 after quitting his job in a software company. According to a report by PTI, he started goat breeding recently and already has rabbits and Kadaknath chicken.

Overall population declining

Meanwhile, highlighting other reasons behind choosing to breed donkeys, Gowda stated that the overall population of the species is dwindling. He highlighted that several people were apprehensive and made fun of him when the idea of a donkey farm was shared with them. However, he went ahead with the idea and opened the farm.

At present, he is supplying donkey’s milk to people in small packets, according to local media reports. A 30 ml of milk packet will cost Rs 150 and Gowda is planning to sell it through malls, shops and supermarkets. The report also said that within days of opening the farm, he has already received an order for Rs 17 lakh.

