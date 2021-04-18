Karnataka: Mass Religious Gathering Witnessed In Bijapur, COVID-19 Norms Violated

Amid the dangerously alarming surge in COVID-19 infections with the country clocking over 2.6 lakh new Coronavirus infections on Sunday, there remains a lack of seriousness among the citizens to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government.

Republic Media Network has accessed a video of a religious gathering in Karnataka's Bijapur where people have gathered in large numbers to pull a chariot as a part of the tradition, despite the threat of the pandemic looming large.

The violation occurred just a day after Karnataka reported its biggest single-day spike of 17,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 11,41,998 and the death toll to 13,270. Its previous high of the single-day spike was reported on Friday with 14,859 infections.

Although there is no lockdown in Karnataka, the state government on Friday announced new Coronavirus restrictions in the wake of rising cases, among them was banning religious gatherings. Also, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal are under a night curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM till April 20, however, the curfew is restricted to district headquarters and rural areas are exempt.

Karnataka govt issues new guidelines; not more than 200 ppl allowed in open space&100 ppl in closed space for weddings. 25 ppl to be allowed during last rites. No religious gatherings allowed; not more than 200 ppl allowed in political programs in open space. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, several Akhadas participating in the grand Kumbh Mela have agreed to call off their participation in the congregation and conclude the event with symbolic rituals. This decision was taken after many who participated in the congregation tested positive for COVID-19. All India Saints Committee and various congregations of Hindu seers have welcomed PM Modi’s appeal to curtail the Kumbh Mela in view of the spike in Coronavirus infections.

The country is vaccinating people in the fastest possible time amid the second wave of COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India has become the first country in the world to vaccinate 122 million people against Coronavirus in a span of just 92 days. Meanwhile, the United States has achieved a similar feat in 97 days and China in 108 days. As per the latest reports from the Health Ministry, over 2.6 million people have been vaccinated in India in the past 24 hours.