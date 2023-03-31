Karnataka: Massive Protests In Kalaburagi Over Internal Reservation Of SC Community

Massive ruckus broke out in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka over internal reservation of Scheduled Caste (SC) Community, as thousands of protesters from the Lambani Community protested in Kalaburagi town.

The protesters gathered at Sardar Vallabhai Patel circle in Kalaburagi town and protested massively against the Karnataka government. The demonstrators raised slogans, hit posters of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Lambani leaders in BJP with slippers and even burnt their posters during the protest.

Protesters say they won't allow any political campaign

The demonstration has come up days after the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government announced internal reservation in the 17 percent Scheduled Castes quota for around 101 castes following a cabinet meeting on March 24. It is being alleged that the state government's decision to provide internal reservation among SC communities is to divide them into different groups. The people belonging to the community have been protesting massively ever since the government's decision came up.

The protesters reportedly held a meeting before the protest, where they alleged that the government, in the name of internal reservation, is intending to snatch the reservation benefits that their community holds. They even accused the BJP led government in the state of planning to deprive them of their fair share of quota.

They even passed a resolution that they will not let any politician enter their region for political campaign and they will not support any party and candidate.

The people belonging to the community also demanded that all Union and State ministers, legislators and parliamentarians from Lambani community resign from the party and their respective posts and join the demonstration against the new reservation policy.

Earlier, Member of Parliament from Kalaburagi, Umesh Jadhav, had said that reservation for Banjara community, which is considered as touchable under the SC category, has got 4.5 percent and this will bring the community more benefits.

Jadhav, who also belongs to the Banjara community, while counting benefits to the community in the internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the State government, had accused the Opposition of misguiding the people of Banjara community. He had made an appeal to the community to not go by hearsay and not assume that the implementation of internal reservation will accord a lesser share in reservation to them.

Earlier, a massive protest led by the members of Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha and Korama communities was held in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on March 27, where the protestors turned violent and began pelting stones at former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s home.

Karnataka's new reservation policy

As per reports, the Karnataka government decided to implement a new reservation policy on March 24, wherein the government had approved a new internal reservation among SC communities by breaking them into different groups. The new reservation policy was to provide them more benefits in education and jobs.

According to the government's approval, the total of 17 percent reservation awarded to the SC communities was further divided. The government proposed 6 percent internal reservation to the SC Left group, said to be the most backward among the communities. This includes 'Madigas' and others.

Further, less backward Scheduled Castes Right category, which includes around 25 various communities such as Holeyas, was awarded 5.5 percent of the quota. Moreover, the touchable communities, which includes Banjaras and others got 4.5 percent from the 17 percent reservation, while the remaining 1 percent was given to the other SC communities. Notably, the BJP led government had increased the 15 percent reservation entitled under Scheduled Castes category to 17 percent.

The latest change in the reservation policy was made on the basis of recommendations made by a five-member Cabinet Sub-committee on providing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy.