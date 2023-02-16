Karnataka Min Ashwath Narayan Debunks Siddaramaiah's Charges; 'BJP Supports Peace...'

Karnataka state IT and Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan dismissed the huge allegations of Congress leader Siddaramaiah after a complaint was registered against him by Karnataka Congress over his "finish off Siddaramaiah" remark and said that the party believed in democracy and peace, and not physical violence.

Narayan also mentioned that he was speaking about the Congress' adoration towards Tipu Sultan and that the BJP-led Karnataka government isn't there for appeasement politics.

The Karnataka state minister said, "While addressing my party workers, I was about speaking about Congress and Siddaramaiah, and how Congress adores Tipu Sultan. We don't believe in physical violence. We believe only in democracy and peace. We are not for appeasement politics."

Notably, earlier at a public event, Narayan had exhorted people to ‘finish off’ Siddaramaiah the way two Vokkaliga chieftains — Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda — had killed 17th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Siddaramaiah alleges that Ashwath Narayan appealed to people to kill him

Siddaramaiah further went on to allege that Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had appealed to people to kill him and asked Narayan to explain his comment.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed state IT and Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for 'appealing to people to kill him' and asked Narayan to explain what he meant by his comment.

He also questioned as to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would say on the matter, and claimed that it was BJP's culture to attack, kill and assassinate.

Siddaramaiah said, "What does 'finish off Siddaramaiah' mean? A minister who is supposed to protect the people, Mr Ashwathnarayan said this right? What will PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah say now? It's BJP's culture to attack, kill and assassinate."

He further demanded that Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot must remove the minister from the cabinet. The Congress leader further demanded that police must lodge a case against the Karnataka minister without him getting any complaint registered.

Congress leader said, "They're the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Ashwathnarayan said what RSS instructed him to say. I demand that Governor should dismiss the minister from the cabinet. I'll not file a complaint, police themselves should register a case against the minister."

Congress files complaint againt Karnataka minister

Karnataka Congress lodged a complaint at Malleshwaram police station against Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for urging people to 'finish off' Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan.

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka also reacted to the remarks of Narayan, and dared him to get a gun himself and not instigate people.

Taking to Twitter, a senior Congressman wrote, “Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has appealed to people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself.”

Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed people to kill me like how Tipu was killed.



The verbal brawl between the Congress and BJP government in Karnataka has intensified ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka that will be held before May 2023.

