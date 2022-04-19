Karnataka Min BC Nagesh Says Moral Science Texts May Include Mahabharata, Ramayana Lessons

The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is expected to include Hindu sacred books, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata in its school curriculum from the next academic year in the discipline of moral science. Despite the fact that a proposal in this regard had been made some time ago, the incumbent BJP administration had put it on hold due to considerable opposition to the plan.

On Tuesday, April 19, state Education Minister BC Nagesh cleared the air, and said: "Moral science would be included in the school curriculum commencing next academic year. Moral education could also include the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Panchatantra lessons.

“Moral science will be introduced next year. Proven cases that help children increase their moral strength will be included. Stories from Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita, could become a part of the moral science class. Texts that can level up the moral education of students will be considered,” he said.

Texts wouldn’t be confined to one religion: Karnataka Min BC Nagesh

“In whichever religion there are good, relevant texts that help students level up their moral education will be included. It won't be confined to any one religion. The aspects from various religious texts which are beneficial to children would be adopted in the school curriculum. However, the aspects of a particular religion followed by 90% of children would find more preference and it is inevitable," the minister said.

Education Minister BC Nagesh further confirmed that the former monarch of Mysuru Kingdom Tipu Sultan's title of 'Mysuru Huli' (Lion of Mysuru) will be preserved in textbooks. However, Appachu Ranjan, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, has urged that the Tipu Sultan lesson be dropped.

The decision to introduce the Hindu sacred texts in the school curriculum has come in the wake of the growing polarisation within educational institutions in the state over Muslim students being denied permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms. On March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of pleas by student petitioners challenging the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms and while giving exams, and ruled that “wearing the hijab is not an essential practice under Islam.”

Image: ANI