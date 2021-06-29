Karnataka Min Dismisses Vaccine Shortage Claim; Leaves For Delhi To Meet Min Harsh Vardhan

Amid ramped up vaccination drive, Karnataka Health Min Dr. K Sudhakar, on Tuesday said that the state is not facing any vaccine shortage but supply of more vaccine doses was expected. Dr. Sudhakar is expected to meet union health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, next week. The statement from the health minister of state comes after Karnataka received 3 lakh doses of Covishield last month and 13.1 lakh Covaxin doses.

Karnataka Health Minister will request additional doses of vaccines when he embarks upon his visit to Delhi next week.

There is no shortage of vaccine in Karnataka, we expected more which wasn't supplied. I'm going to Delhi next week & will meet Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, other ministers & officials to request more vaccine allocation to Karnataka: Karnataka Health Min Dr. K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/mVDF2uxVDG — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

Karnataka began vaccination of graduate students, faculty, and support staff from Monday informed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta.

Starting today we will be conducting drives to vaccinate the graduate students, faculty, and support staff. Please find the college vaccination schedule of BBMP on Monday, 28 June. pic.twitter.com/IUU4mK31mY — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) June 28, 2021

Karnataka COVID-19 vaccination drive

A day after the commencement of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on June 21, Karnataka got 10.36 lakh people vaccinated on a single day. Out of this, Bengaluru alone got 2.14 lakh vaccinations, leading among the districts in India, followed by Indore of Madhya Pradesh with 2.11 lakh jabs.

According to the latest tally, Karnataka administered 1,85,64,563 as first dose of vaccination while both the doses tally counted to 36,39,500. In total, the state vaccinated 2,22,04,063 doses of anti COVID-jab. Last week, a vaccination drive at the Bengaluru University campus was focused on students going abroad for their studies as well as athletes going to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Karnataka COVID-19 cases

Karnataka on Monday logged 2,576 fresh COVID-19 cases maintaining the downward trend in the state. In the last 24 hours, 90 patients lost their lies taking the toll to 28,37,206. Meanwhile, active cases remained at 97,592, which came down from one lakh after four months. The state currently has 28,37,206 total COVID-19 cases. As per the Government data, as many as 5,933 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 27,04,755.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.92% and the fatality rate lies at 3.61%. Among all the districts, Bengaluru is reporting the highest cases with 563 new cases reported from the capital's urban area with 18 deaths. The capital city is further followed by Mysore with 282 new cases and Dakshina with 263.