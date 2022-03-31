Karnataka Min Eshwarappa In Trouble As Court Orders Probe Against Him For Hate Speech

A Karnataka Court has ordered the police to conduct a probe against the state's Minister Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa for his "provocative speeches" after the recent murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha. The Special Court for People's Representatives is a metropolitan magistrate's court that categorically deals with cases registered against MPs and MLAs. This comes after a complaint was lodged with the court, however, the police did not act on the complaint. Therefore, the court has now directed the police to probe the matter.

Bajrang Dal worker Harsha brutually murdered in Shivamogga in February

This comes after 28-year-old Bajrang Dal worker Harsha was brutually murdered in Shivamogga in February. Harsha's death had sparked off violent protests in Karnataka's Shivamogga district and other parts of the state. Violence also broke out during Harsha's funeral procession that was headed by Eshwarappa. Some people were injured in the violence and six people were later arrested in the case of Harsha’s death. However, the police at the time ruled out that Harsha was killed by those protesting the hijab ban.

Meahwhile, the complaint against Eashwarappa alleged that while the police were still investigating the case and the perpetrators of the crime were not yet ascertained, Eshwarappa and the second accused - Shivamogga corporator Channabasappa deliberately “propagated publicly that the murder of Harsha took place due to political and religious causes”. Moreover, the Karnataka Minister had categorically avered that the Bajrang Dal worker's "killers were Muslims". The complaint added that such statements were made by Eshwarappa with the "intention of creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims",

The complainant - Riyaz, who belongs to the Shivamogga Peace Organization has also demanded that the Minister should be booked under Sections 124(a) [bringing or attempting to bring hatred by words], 153(a) [promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc], 153(b), 295(a) [deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings] and 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace] of the Indian Penal Code.

Riyaz also remarked that he had approached the police as well as higher authorities to take action against Eshwarappa, but nothing came of it. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Special Court for People’s Representatives ordered the Doddapete Station House Officer (SHO) to investigate Riyaz’s complaint.