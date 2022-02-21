Karnataka Min Eshwarappa Links DK Shivakumar To Bajrang Dal Leader's Murder In Shivamogga

Amid the shocking murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, BJP minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday, blamed Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's provocative speech for it. Stating that the murder was done by Muslim goons, Eshwarappa added that DKS' allegation that a saffron flag had replaced the national flag in Shivamogga school was the reason for the murder. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and police is probing into the case.

"Muslim goons killed him. In Shivamogga, these Muslims have never wagged their tails before. Recently, DK Shivakumar said that the national flag was replaced with the saffron flag in a govt school's maidan. This provocative statement has encouraged Muslim goons in Shivamogga. This goondagiri won't be tolerated," said Eshwarappa.

However, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that a link between the ongoing Hijab-saffron shawl protest and the murder was not yet found. He stated that Harsha was a beloved activist and had helped many during COVID. Stating that RAPF and police deployment were done, Jnanendra urged people to maintain peace and calm.

"At 8:30-9 PM, Harsha was stabbed to death in the main road. As of now, there is no information, links of the murder and the Hijab protests. The victim was a beloved activist of RSS and VHP and helped actively during COVID. We don't know as of now why he was killed. The family is shattered and has demanded justice," said Jnanendra to Republic TV.

When asked about Eshwarappa's allegations against DKS, he said "That is as per his opinion. The police have a tipoff and will probe and find out. They will catch the culprits soon. RAPF, police deployment has been done across the district. No one should get agitated, I request the people to stay calm." Jnanendra also visited Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga and consoled Harsha's grieving family members.

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by some unknown miscreants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal gathered outside the hospital and started protesting the murder. The incident comes amid the current faceoff between Hijab-clad women students, saffron-clad students and college authorities over a ban on hijabs in classrooms. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.