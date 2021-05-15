Karnataka Minister Favours Extension Of Lockdown To Curb COVID; Final Decision With CM BSY

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka expressed favour in extending the statewide lockdown past May 24 citing that it was an effective means to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. A 14-day lockdown was imposed in Karnataka from May 10 till May 24 in the wake of rising COVID cases as the state battles the second wave of the pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Minister R Ashoka backed extending the lockdown in the state and pointed out that similar extension of restrictions in places like Delhi & Maharashtra had helped curb the spread of COVID. However, he categorically stated that the final decision on the extension of lockdown would be taken by CM Yediyurappa and that he would make the mention of lockdown extension during his meeting with the state Cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, K Sudhakar on Friday informed that Karnataka had received 75,000 doses of COVAXIN from the Union Government amid the claims of shortage. He said that so far Karnataka has received 1,10,49,470 doses of vaccines and thanked PM Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The state last replenished its vaccine stock on the night of May 8 with 3.5 lakh COVISHIELD doses. According to the Health Minister, Karnataka has 5,93,098 active cases while 14,74,678 people have recovered from COVID-19. 20,712 fatalities have been reported in the state.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 373 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 21,30,267 and the toll to 21,085, the Health department said on Friday. The day also saw 35,879 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 14,316 new cases.

As of May 14 evening, cumulatively 21,30,267 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,085 deaths and 15,10,557 discharges, a department bulletin said. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,98,605. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.86 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.89 per cent.

Among 373 deaths reported today, 121 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (26), Kalaburagi (21), Hassan (20), Tumakuru (19), Uttara Kannada (15), Bagalkote (14), Mandya and Ramangara (13), followed by others. Tumakuru district accounted for 2,668 new cases, Ballari 2,421, Mysuru 2,340, Belagavi 1,592, Mandya 1,385, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,29,312, followed by Mysuru 1,07,827 and Tumakuru 77,039. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,59,203, followed by Mysuru 91,715 and Tumakuru 50,552. A total of over 2,76,48,133 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,27,105 were tested on Friday alone.

(With PTI inputs)