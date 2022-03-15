Karnataka Minister Hails HC's Hijab Verdict, Says 'creates Temperament That We Are One'

Following the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban across schools and institutes in the state, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh hailed the verdict. Nagesh said that his government's stand has been upheld by the High Court on Tuesday on the Hijab row.

While speaking to Republic TV, the Education Minister of Karnataka said that he was expecting the verdict in their favour. BC Nagesh also said that uniform makes everyone feel one amongst all. "It creates temperament that we are one", he added. The state minister insisted that students must follow the law of land and must also follow the verdict given by the Karnataka HC.

ಶಾಲೆ-ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರ ನಿಯಮ ವಿಚಾರವಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಹೈ ಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ನ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ತೀರ್ಪನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

ಈ ನೆಲ, ನೆಲದ ಕಾನೂನು ಅಂತಿಮ.



I welcome Landmark judgement of Hon'ble Karnataka High Court on School/College uniform Rules.

It reiterated that the law of the land is above everything. — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) March 15, 2022

Even before the Hijab verdict, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh exuded confidence that the High Court verdict will be in the favour of the government while speaking exclusively with Republic TV. The state government had argued against allowing Hijab inside classrooms. Nagesh maintained that religion shouldn't be a defining factor in education.

"The High Court has taken all consideration. We should cooperate now. I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said earlier.

'Won't accept High Court's verdict on Hijab row': CFI President MS Sajid

While the verdict is being hailed across many quarters, MS Sajid, the President of Campus Front of India, took to his Twitter handle and said that the High Court has denied constitutional rights. He said in his tweet that his organisation won't accept the verdict.

MS Sajid, the leader of the CFI, stated that the High Court's decision is in violation of the Constitution and that they will continue to fight it. Campus Front of India declared in a news conference that the Hijab controversy is not only a religious but also a constitutional matter, claiming that the Quran mentions women covering their heads with Hijab.

The petitioners are likely to move the Supreme Court, according to MS Sajid's tweet. Anas Tanwir, a Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record, has also backed this. He met some of the petitioners, who were Muslim female students. He asserted that the girls' faith in "courts and constitution" has not been dazed and that they will resume their studies while enjoying their freedom to wear hijab.