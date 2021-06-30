Karnataka Minister Hints At Reopening Of Temples From July 5 In Phased Manner Amid COVID

As Karnataka continues to witness a decline in the number of COVID cases, the state's Hindu Religious Organisation and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Srinivas Poojary hinted at reopening of 'grade A' temples under the ambit of the state government. Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Karnataka's HR&CE Minister said that the decision to reopen the Grade A temples would be taken after consulting the state's COVID-19 task force, adding that the rest of the temples would be allowed to open in a phased manner.

Weighing the pros and cons of reopening temples in the state, Minister Poojary acknowledged that it would attract a large number of devotees which might lead to a jump in the number of COVID cases in the state. Over 34,000 temples fall under the ambit of the state government out of which Grade A temples are said to generate revenue of more than Rs 25 lakhs.

Karnataka govt rejects plans to appoint non-Brahmins as temple priests

The BJP-ruled Karnataka government on Monday categorically denied any proposal to appoint non-Brahmins as temple priests, thereby refusing to follow in the footsteps of the Tamil Nadu government. Responding to a query raised by Congress legislator RB Timmapur, Karnataka's Minister for Muzrai (HR&CE) said that temple priests and employees would continue to be appointed as per section 12(1) of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments 2002. As per reports, over 34,000 temples come under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka's Muzrai department.

In 2018, the Kerala government had allowed the appointment of Dalit priests to the government-controlled temples in the state. The Travancore Dewasom Board (TDB) had recommended the appointment of 36 non-Brahmins, including six Dalits, as priests to temples in the state.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

On Tuesday, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had said that COVID limitations in the state would be examined with experts and the Cabinet Ministers before being notified after July 5.

Karnataka has reported 3,222 new COVID-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929 respectively, the Health department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 14,724 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,19,479. Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,722 discharges and 16 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is at 85,997.