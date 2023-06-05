Karnataka Minister Sparks Controversy: If Buffaloes Can Be Slaughtered 'Why Not Cows' ?

Karnataka’s Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh stoked a row after stating if buffaloes can be slaughtered then why should cows be granted an exception? He said, the farmers have been facing a tough time maintaining aged cattle and disposing off the dead. The minister further questioned if one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls what is wrong with slaughtering cows? He sought a relook at the anti-cow slaughter law on Saturday, June 3.

Venkatesh said the government will discuss and take a decision in this regard, “We have not decided yet. The previous BJP government had brought in a bill, in that they have allowed slaughter of buffaloes and male buffaloes, but have said cow slaughter should not be done. We will discuss it and decide,” he said while speaking to reporters. Responding to a question on the difficulty faced by farmers in managing aged cows, the minister shared his own example where he had to get an earthmover to bury his dead cow.

BJP takes strong objection

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday June 4 took strong exception to Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, then why not cows. “Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s statement is shocking. We condemn his statement. We Indians have an emotional connection with the cow and worship them as mother,” Bommai said the minister’s statement would give rise to “large-scale smuggling of cows and mass slaughtering factories in the state”.

The law was introduced during the BJP rule, Bommai stated, “The law was introduced during our government to prevent illegal slaughterhouses. No new Act has been brought in Karnataka. We have enforced the existing law.” Apart from Bommai BJP MLC Ravikumar also slammed the Minister’s comment and threatened a state wide agitation if the law is withdrawn, “Cow and Oxen are friends of our farmers, if farming has to sustain in India, Cows, Ox and Bulls have to survive. Now the government is contemplating to rollback anti-cow law, we oppose this and if this is repealed, we will launch state wide agitation.”

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act that was brought into force by the BJP government in 2021 has imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cattle in the state. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle and buffaloes aged above 13 years. Congress, then in opposition, had opposed this legislation.

