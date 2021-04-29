Karnataka Ministers Say 25% COVID Cases In State Unreachable; '3000 missing In Bengaluru'

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar claimed that 20-25% of COVID patients in the state were untraceable as they switched off their phones soon after their tests returned positive. Speaking to reporters, K Sudhakar informed that patients who had tested positive for COVID were avoiding tracing by making their phone unreachable or by switching off the device, and noted that such patients will be listed under a new category titled 'non-traceable cases' in the daily health bulletin. The state Health Minister further informed that such cases would be handed over to the police and noted that there was approximately 20-25% of such cases in the state.

"We are unable to reach several people as phones are switched off or have been made not reachable. We finally put them in a category called as non traceable contacts. These cases will be handed over to cops. Such people amount to about 20-25% of the people", Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

R Ashoka says 3000 COVID patients non-traceable in Bengaluru

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Revenue minister R Ashoka had opined that 'at least 2000-3000' COVID patients from Bengaluru were untraceable as they had switched off their phones and left their homes. Ashoka noted that such cases led to further spread of COVID and said that the non-traceable patients only turned on their phones when they were critical and were looking for beds in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Minister appealed to the patients testing positive for COVID to keep their phones turned on and urged them to take the free medicines given by the government, citing that the situation could be controlled then and there if done so.

Karnataka's COVID situation

In the biggest single-day spike, Karnataka recorded 39,047 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 14.39 lakh, while fatalities crossed the 15,000 mark with 229 deaths. The previous high in the state was 34,804 cases on April 25 this year. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,596 infections, the health department said in a bulletin. The state-wide toll stood at 15,036. The day also saw 11,833 patients getting discharged. Cumulatively 14,39,822 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which include 15,036 deaths and 10,95,883 discharges, the bulletin said.

Of the 3,28,884 active cases, 2,192 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals Behind Bengaluru in the number of cases was Mysuru 1,759, Kolar 1194, Tumakuru 1,174, Ballari 1,106 and Hassan 1,001, while Mandya, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballpura, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Dharward reported well in excess of 500 each. Among the 229 deaths reported on Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137, Mysuru 11, Mandya 9, Ballari 8, Bidar 6 and five each in Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Yadgir, while the rest were in other cities A total of 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1,71,997 on Wednesday alone.