Karnataka MLA Slammed For Not Assisting COVID Patient Who Met With An Accident In Tarikere

In a shocking incident came to light on Thursday, May 27, when a BJP MLA was called out for his negligence and inhumane gesture in Tarkere, Karnataka. The MLA was spotted on a road where a COVID warrior was in need of medical assistance. It can be seen in the video that the Bhartiya Janata Party MLA sitting in a white car when a COVID warrior and a senior doctor named Ramesh injured on the road and he had to be taken to the hospital after meeting with an accident. Later, local residents there have criticized the behaviour of MLA Suresh.

BJP MLA's shocking ignorance

The man had severe injuries but no help came through. Reportedly, the COVID warrior succumbed to the injuries in the ambulance while on his way to the hospital. However, the MLA has not yet given any explanation for his behaviour. There is no official statement made by the party regarding this callous act.

Increasing negligence cases amid COVID

Amid COVID-19 second wave, several incidents of negligence were reported. Recently, DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, slammed the state administration over the Chamarajanagar district hospital tragedy, claiming that criminal incompetence was to blame for the state's 24 deaths. "How many more people will be 'killed' because the state government cannot supply oxygen?" DK Shivakumar asked, slamming Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar for promising people that the state has ample oxygen.

Karnataka chief minister spoke with the district collector about the event and had ordered an emergency Cabinet meeting. Several hospitals across the country have reported oxygen shortages, and as a result, many patients admitted there have died. The Supreme Court had ordered the Centre to build an emergency buffer stock of oxygen in coordination with states and to decentralise the stock's position so that it is readily available if the normal supply system is disrupted. In addition to the existing allotment of medical oxygen supply to the states, a three-judge bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud ordered that emergency stockpiles be generated within the next four days and supplemented on a daily basis.

