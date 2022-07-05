Karnataka MLAs On Junket Spree; Group Now Leaves For 'study Tour' In Gujarat & Delhi

The elected representatives of Karnataka seem to be on a junket spree. After a study tour with 15 BJP and Congress MLAs was held in Leh, another set of MLAs have departed for Delhi and Gujarat, this time for a 'study tour' to research the Panchayat Raj system.

According to a notification of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, this is the "final study tour programme" of the committee on local bodies and Panchayat Raj institutions. The members of the committee include CS Puttaraju, Dr Anjali H Nimbalkar, Sharanu Salagar, Arunkumara Gutturu, KY Nanjegowda, R Shankar, CM Lingappa, N Ravikumar, ML Anilkumar, and T Narayana Swamy. A list of the MLAs' family members accompanying them on the 'study tour' has also been shared by the Assembly. The flock would study local bodies and Panchayat Raj institutions in Delhi and Gujarat between July 5-8.

Karnataka MLAs on 'study tour' in Leh

Earlier, a delegation of 15 MLAs of the state from the BJP, Congress and JD(S) took off for a 'study trip' to Ladakh, visiting picturesque places in the Union Territory. Confronted by Republic Media Network on July 2, when they were coming back to their resort 'Grand Nubra' in the Nubra Valley, Venkatreddy Mudnal, the elected representative from the Yadgir constituency, said that there was no flood when they came.

According to the list, Harish Poonja (BJP), Venkat Reddy Mudnal (BJP), Uday Garudachar (BJP), Raghupathi Bhat (BJP), BM Sukumar Shetty (BJP), Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad (BJP), Somanagouda Patil (BJP), Narayanaswamy (Congress), SN Subbareddy (Congress), Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil (BJP), Srinivas (JDS), Ganesh Hukkeri (Congress), Shrimant Patil (BJP), S Ramappa (Congress), and Ravindra Srikantaiah (JDS) were a part of the 'study tour'.

This comes at a time when the coastal region of Karnataka remains battered due to incessant rains. Speaking to Republic over MLAs facing heat over Ladakh tour amid floods, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I will look into it."