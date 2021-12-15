Karnataka MLC Results: CM Bommai 'happy With Outcome' As BJP Secures 11 Out Of 25 Seats

Despite BJP falling one seat short of gaining a majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was satisfied with the results, PTI reported. While speaking to the reports after returning from Varanasi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the party has performed well. According to Bommai, the party had won six seats during the last Legislative Council election and this time, the saffron party has managed to double the seats.

During the last Legislative Council polls, the oldest party had secured 14 seats, JD(S) had managed to secure four seats, while one seat had gone to an independent candidate.

We won 11 seats, we've asked for recounting in Mysuru. We had expected to win 13-14 seats. We'll discuss the results in our party meet. We're happy with results. We had 6 seats last time,compared to that, we got 5 more seats this time: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on MLC results pic.twitter.com/lSK5JF1DT0 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Meeting chaired by PM (with BJP's CMs-Dy CMs) fostered interaction among CMs to exchange details on the implementation of various Centrally sponsored projects in their respective states. We exchanged details on good practices in implementing public welfare programs: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/6kkfar61pr — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Notably, this time, BJP got 11 of the 25 seats, while Congress secured 11 seats and the JD(S) won two seats. According to the poll official, the most prestigious seat, the Belagavi constituency, was won by an independent candidate.

"BJP has already won 11 seats and we have requested for a recount in Mysuru. We had expected to win 13-14 seats. We will discuss the result with our senior leadership, ANI quoted Bommai as saying. "Last time we won six seats and we have gained five more seats this time. Our strength in Gram Panchayats has improved compared to last time. Based on this we will try to bolster the party's strength, iron out the chinks," the Chief Minister added.

Congress calls the results- morale booster

For the Bhartiya Janata Party, the most shocking result was the loss of the Belagavi constituency, where the independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi snatched the seat. With the loss of the Belagavi seat, political experts termed the loss as a "warning bell" for the party. It is worth mentioning the seat was considered as the stronghold for the ruling party. Meanwhile, while speaking to PTI, a senior functionary said that the results came as a morale booster for the party workers. Citing the victory of Vokkaliga bastion of old Mysuru region seat, the party functionary dedicated the victory to united efforts of the party workers that yielded good results.

Besides the poll results, when the reports asked about the recent statement of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah where he called BJP- "a party without guts", Bommai replied, "We know what is their guts. He could not retain his own seat as the Chief Minister. Congress lost power under his leadership as the Chief Minister. He should understand that."

