On Thursday Pratap Simha, a Lok Sabha member, wrote to Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti on the topic of the Rajiv Gandhi Nagarhole National Park in Kodagu. Simha urged Katti to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Nagarhole National Park in Kodagu. He asked for the park to be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa. In the letter, Simha, the BJP leader pointed out that several other National Parks in the country bore the names of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He implied that the projects are being unlawfully inherited.

Karnataka: Lok Sabha member urges Rajiv Gandhi Nagarhole National Park in Kodagu be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Simha said in the letter that 3 of India's 103 national parks have the name of Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India. Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve are also included in this statement. This is in the Karnataka State's Mysuru and Kodagu District, which comes within my Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency. Aside from that, the Nehru-Gandhi family is commemorated in a number of national parks across the country. According to Simha, this is an attempt to wrongfully usurp the government of India's biodiversity conservation projects, which have the primary goal of preserving wildlife, saving flora and fauna, and restoring natural ecological balance. Simha also took to Twitter with the letter he wrote.

Requesting the Hon. @CMofKarnataka Bommai Sir, to rename Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve as FM K.M.Cariappa Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru & Kodagu District. pic.twitter.com/qROeAIkAzx — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) September 2, 2021

Rajiv Gandhi National Park renamed as Orang National Park

Meanwhile, the former CM of Karnataka spoke out against remaining the Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park. Congress MP Ripun Bora wrote to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today, which he posted on Twitter. The letter urged to revoke the state cabinet's decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park. The demand for renaming was raised by the Tea Tribes Community.

Wrote a letter to CM Sh. @himantabiswa appealing to revoke the cabinet resolution to withdraw the nomenclature of Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park adopted in the Cabinet Meeting on 1st sep 2021. pic.twitter.com/kzo21wevGk — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) September 3, 2021

"This is a foolish decision," says former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Assam govt's decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park pic.twitter.com/1bqXtNUReN — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Simha writes about Field Marshal Cariappa's accomplishments and calls on the park to be renamed as a tribute to his service

Simha went on to say that Nagarahole gets its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in Kannada), a curving river that flows through the centre. The letter stated that the park, which is located in the Karnataka districts of Mysuru and Kodagu, attracts a considerable number of tourists each year due to its remarkable natural beauty. Citizens of Kodagu district have launched an internet campaign to rename the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve after the illustrious son of the soil Field Marshal Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Simha, the BJP leader emphasised the importance of renaming the national park, recalling that FM Cariappa is credited with laying the groundwork for transforming the Indian Army into one of the most disciplined and battle-hardened units in the world, ensuring national security and unity, defending the country from external aggression and internal threats, and maintaining peace and security within its borders. On 28 April 1986, the Government of India granted the rank of Field Marshal on Cariappa as a show of honour for his excellent contribution to the nation, according to the Karnataka MP's letter. He was recognised for his strict discipline, honesty, and straightforward opinions, and he was a staunch patriot. The BJP leader asked if Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park could be renamed FM KM Carlappa Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve as a fitting tribute to his remarkable and selfless service while serving in the Indian Army, keeping in mind the sentiments of the vast majority of people in Kodagu District.

"A total of eleven officers from Kodagu have occupied top posts in the Army so far. Kodagu has the rare distinction of 20 serving Major Generals and four Air Marshals, which undoubtedly makes Kodagu the Land of Generals. The district has its own War Memorial with names of all martyred soldiers of Kodagu. A museum in the name of former Army Chief General Thimmalah was inaugurated recently in Madikeri, and the Kodava legacy in the Army does not seem to end any sooner," read the letter.

Nagarhole National Park's rare and endangered species

In 1999, the Nagarhole National Park was designated as India's 37th Tiger Reserve. The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve includes it. The park stretches from the Western Ghats' foothills to the Brahmagiri highlands and south to Kerala state. The Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, dhole, and sloth bear are all major predators and carnivores in Nagarhole National Park. Within the park, iconic animals such as the Bengal tiger, gaur, and Indian elephants can be found in huge numbers. The park, which is designated as an Important Bird Area, is home to approximately 270 bird species, including the severely endangered Oriental white-backed vulture, the 'threatened' lesser adjutant, greater spotted eagle, and Nilgiri wood-pigeon. Stopping tree felling in the region of the park has been worked on as a priority for local NGOs such as Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga (KER), Budakattu Krishikara Sangha (BKS), and Budakattu Hakku Sthapana Samiti (BHSS).

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: Facebook - Pratap Simha / Umesh Vishwanath Katti)